Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $179.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on A. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.62. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.