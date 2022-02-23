Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.17 Million

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to report $268.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $271.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agiliti.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGTI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $180,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $298,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,005 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agiliti by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,086,000 after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Agiliti by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,966,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,693,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $60,969,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.86. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

