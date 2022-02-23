Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Agora stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. 50,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,076. Agora has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $7,537,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Agora by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 345,134 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Agora by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186,399 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Agora by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 95,063 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agora by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 76,180 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

