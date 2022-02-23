Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 21,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,136,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

API has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Agora by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,278,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

