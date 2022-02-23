Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACDVF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

Get Air Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS ACDVF opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.