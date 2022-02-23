Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective upped by Cormark to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.07.

Air Canada stock opened at C$25.45 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,504.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.26. The company has a market cap of C$9.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

