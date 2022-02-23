Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 50 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.33. 1,258,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,638,836. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

