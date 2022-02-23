Alastair Miller Buys 32,790 Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($40,580.58).

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.51. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The firm has a market cap of £269.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.09) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

