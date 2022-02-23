Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.14.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $191.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 179.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average of $236.27. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

