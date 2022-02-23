Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter.

ALBO opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.