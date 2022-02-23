Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

ABTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,269. The company has a market cap of $872.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.