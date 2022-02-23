Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

ABTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.10. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,269. The company has a market cap of $872.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.94. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

