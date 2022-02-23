ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

