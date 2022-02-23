Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $116.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 122,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.34. 1,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.