Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.19

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.19 and traded as high as C$43.91. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$43.39, with a volume of 182,518 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on AP.UN shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.56.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.17.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,748.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.