Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $1,480,708.44 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $107.41 on Wednesday, reaching $2,896.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,032. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,180.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,327.35.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.