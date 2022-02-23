Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 876.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $31.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,972.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,180.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

