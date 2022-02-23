Ambassador Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lowered its position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 66,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RINF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.