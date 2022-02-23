Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 84,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.12. 12,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.33 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

