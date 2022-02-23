Ambassador Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $3,605,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,937,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,988,000 after acquiring an additional 198,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 104,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,151,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.