Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,877 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $148.27. The company had a trading volume of 136,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

