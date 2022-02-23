Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth $767,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WOOD remained flat at $$89.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,121. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $98.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

