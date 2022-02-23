Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 9,695 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 384,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,781. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

