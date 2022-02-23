Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABEV. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 730,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ambev by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ambev by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ambev by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,843,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

