American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Campus Communities updated its Q1 guidance to $0.69-0.71 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.39-2.49 EPS.

NYSE ACC traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.