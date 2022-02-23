American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

