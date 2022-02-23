American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AFG opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $106.49 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

