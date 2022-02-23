American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. American National Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American National Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American National Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American National Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANAT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $189.85. 364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,809. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $195.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.67.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

