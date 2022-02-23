American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Public Education by 18.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Public Education by 29.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Public Education by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $340.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

