American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of AWR opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American States Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in American States Water by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American States Water by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

