AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.70

Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $49.72, with a volume of 2612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $915.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 272,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

