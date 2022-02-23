Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,800. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

