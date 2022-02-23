AmmPower (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Trading Down 9.4%

AmmPower Corp (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.35 and last traded at 0.37. Approximately 183,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 235,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.41.
The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.39.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmmPower (AMMPF)
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.