Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE AP opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

