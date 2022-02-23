Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $88.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

