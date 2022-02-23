Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will report $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,085,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,678. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

