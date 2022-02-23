Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $4.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $24.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $22.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $24.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.42. 1,377,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.