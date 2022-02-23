Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.14 Million

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $121.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.28 million to $124.53 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $423.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $427.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $479.73 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $489.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

RUTH traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. 18,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,857. The firm has a market cap of $769.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

