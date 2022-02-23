Analysts Expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $527.80 Million

Analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) to post sales of $527.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.60 million and the highest is $532.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $510.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ARGO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.70. 365,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,444. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

