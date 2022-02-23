Analysts Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) to post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($3.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

BIVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

BIVI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. BioVie has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioVie by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BioVie by 90.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.