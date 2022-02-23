Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report sales of $300.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $294.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NYSE FSS opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

