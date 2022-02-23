Analysts Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Target Price at $173.00

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGZY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY remained flat at $$7.36 during midday trading on Friday. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $7.96.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.