Analysts Set Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Price Target at $51.12

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

HOG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. 1,904,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,481. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

