Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $24.71

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 269,485 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.82%.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
