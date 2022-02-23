Analysts Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) PT at $67.73

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. UBS Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

