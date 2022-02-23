Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Price Target at C$54.23

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Stella-Jones to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

SJ opened at C$40.15 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$38.58 and a 12 month high of C$54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.89.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

