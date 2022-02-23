Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $52.13

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 434,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

