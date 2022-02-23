Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,264 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

BUD stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

