ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.64-$8.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.73. 1,076,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $352.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

