ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Loop Capital began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.40.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

