Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Declares Dividend of $1.19

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,441 ($19.60) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,405.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a market cap of £14.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
