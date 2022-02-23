Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Declares Dividend of $1.19

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,441 ($19.60) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,356.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,405.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a market cap of £14.21 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

